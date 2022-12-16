Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SVOL opened at $21.98 on Friday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.

