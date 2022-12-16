The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.7% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 4,048,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after buying an additional 2,386,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,648,000 after buying an additional 1,634,471 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $360.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

