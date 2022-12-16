ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 29.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $400.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.70 and a 200-day moving average of $432.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 404.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $667.64.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

