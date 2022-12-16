Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 4,468 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11,632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 75,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,292,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,561,000 after acquiring an additional 665,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $33.50 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

