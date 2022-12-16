The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $150.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Wolfe Research upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

