Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 477 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $101.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.