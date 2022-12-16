Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 586.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $6,750,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,743,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,743,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,750 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,103 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $162.23 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

