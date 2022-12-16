Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,013,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6,568.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 201,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after buying an additional 198,683 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,609,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,306,000 after acquiring an additional 131,944 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,659,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 125,094 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $104.85.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

