Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 474.5% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.65. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

