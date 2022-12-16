Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 468 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 11.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,886,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.31.

NYSE AMT opened at $218.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.78. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

