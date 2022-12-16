Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.1% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU opened at $396.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $397.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.76. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $658.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

