Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.17% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,336,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,909 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,015,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,365,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $82.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average is $91.81. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $138.47.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

