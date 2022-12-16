General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $245.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $197.03 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.81.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.