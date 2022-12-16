Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 54.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 84.4% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR opened at $98.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.35. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

