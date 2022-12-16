Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after buying an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,451 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,087 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.56.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

