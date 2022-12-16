Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

MRVL stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

