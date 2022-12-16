Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 on February 17th

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $14.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of CAT opened at $230.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 37.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after buying an additional 31,974 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 22,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

