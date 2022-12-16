The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after buying an additional 1,449,639 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Southern Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

