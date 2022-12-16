Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 346 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $204.84 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $285.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.49 and a 200-day moving average of $209.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.