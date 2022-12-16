Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 18,331 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12,059.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $178.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average of $156.75. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

