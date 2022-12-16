Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,184,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $331.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.51. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.03 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,678. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

