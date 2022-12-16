Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $112.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.62.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

