Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $3,420,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

