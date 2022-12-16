Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $429,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $491,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $183.09 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $206.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.92.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

