Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,284.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 197,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of COF opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

