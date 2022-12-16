Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $3,087,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.9 %

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average is $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $196.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

