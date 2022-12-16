Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after acquiring an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,400 shares of company stock worth $9,349,752. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 3.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences



Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

