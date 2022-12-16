Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $5,106,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,412 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $5,106,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,640 shares of company stock valued at $30,729,823. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems stock opened at $169.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $266.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

