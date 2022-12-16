Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $257.14 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

