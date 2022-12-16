Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $6.63 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 56,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $81.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.75. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.