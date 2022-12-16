Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 12,907 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 37,961.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.4 %

NSC opened at $252.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

