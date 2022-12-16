Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $171.04 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $330.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.48.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

