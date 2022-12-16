Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 48,259.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,117,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,389,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.63.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $133.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.