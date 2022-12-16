Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 159,640 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,640 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bakkt were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Bakkt by 842.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 945,944 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Bakkt by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKKT opened at $1.54 on Friday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $14.28. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 1,087.57%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BKKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bakkt in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 69,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $123,959.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,370,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

