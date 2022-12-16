Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 10,409 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.54.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 138.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

