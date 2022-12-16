Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 55,527.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $257.14 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.85.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

