Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 31.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $1,965.69 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,899.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,909.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

