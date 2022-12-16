Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $228.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $302.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennox International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.46.

Shares of LII opened at $248.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,570,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 320.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 46,276 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,940,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 22.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Lennox International by 668.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 35,628 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

