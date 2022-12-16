Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $6.77 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $181.21 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

