Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,222 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $33.72 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

