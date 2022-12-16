MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after acquiring an additional 390,604 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after acquiring an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 77,007 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $835.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $893.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $847.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.51 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

