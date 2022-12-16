Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1,320.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

