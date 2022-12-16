Global Trust Asset Management LLC Invests $41,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after buying an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 636,284 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $81,030,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $151.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

