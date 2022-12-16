Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 448 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Price Performance

MBUU opened at $55.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.29. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Malibu Boats Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.