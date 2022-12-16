Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $216.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.83. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.71 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.23.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile



L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

