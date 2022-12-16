Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Accenture by 380.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Accenture by 266.7% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 18,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.65.

Shares of ACN opened at $281.12 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.32. The firm has a market cap of $177.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

