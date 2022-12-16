Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $112,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after buying an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 193,274 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,095,000 after buying an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Summit Insights raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $163.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

