Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 2,678 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.89. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,951. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

