MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.9 %

MGM opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.