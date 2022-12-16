AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital World Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,929,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $41.37 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

